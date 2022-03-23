Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has questioned why legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been “criticised very heavily”.

He pointed out that Afridi has done so much for Pakistan cricket and is one of the best all-rounders the country has produced.

Afridi only played three games for the Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before opting out of the tournament with serious pain in his body.

“Shahid Afridi is our icon. He has also been criticised very heavily. Although the critics are a minority, their impact spreads throughout and impacts the neutrals and players,” Omar told Cricket Pakistan.

“We should honor our heroes. Everyone goes through bad patches but we should also remember the good times during the hard times.”

