Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar admitted that it is no secret that Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed is “under immense pressure”.

He noted that this is why he gave Sarfaraz full freedom to captain the Gladiators how he wanted to in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Regardless of whether Sarfaraz adopted a more aggressive or a calmer style of leadership, Nadeem was willing to allow Sarfaraz to lead the team in the best way he saw fit.

“We are aware that Sarfaraz is under immense pressure and that is why he has the freedom to choose his captaincy style; whether that’s aggression or calm and collected,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz had a decent campaign in PSL 7 as he amassed 152 runs in 10 games, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.

However, the 34-year-old did not get selected for the upcoming limited overs series against Australia, which will comprise of three ODIs and a lone T20 International.

The series will get underway on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

