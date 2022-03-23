Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said people are letting down national heroes very often, while talking about Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

During Sarfaraz’s tenure as captain, Pakistan enjoyed a lot of success and even won the 2017 Champions Trophy.

However, after being removed as skipper, Sarfaraz has been sidelined and demoted to the back-up wicketkeeper-batsman behind Mohammad Rizwan.

Since Rizwan has thrived in the position, Sarfaraz has been limited to a handful of international matches over the last couple of years.

Omar said it is sad to see what is happening to Sarfaraz and pointed out that this happens too regularly to players who have given so much to Pakistan cricket.

“This is a common theme; we let down our national heroes like this very often,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz will not feature in the upcoming white-ball series against Australia as he wasn’t selected in the ODI and T20 squads.

The series will consist of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International, and will begin on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir