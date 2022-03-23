Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar feels that former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been the subject of a lot of “undue criticism”.

Sarfaraz has not played regularly for the national team since being removed as captain.

Not only was he stripped of the leadership role, but he lost his place in the side to Mohammad Rizwan, who has gone on to cement his spot as Pakistan’s number one wicketkeeper-batsman.

“He has received a lot of undue criticism,” Omar told Cricket Pakistan.

Despite having a solid Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, where he captained the Gladiators and scored 152 runs in 10 games, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15, Sarfaraz was not picked for the upcoming limited overs series against Australia.

A total of three ODIs and one T20 International will be played, with the series beginning on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

