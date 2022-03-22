Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar believes Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed is still feeling the effects of being treated poorly.

After being removed as captain, the 34-year-old lost his place in the team and was subsequently replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

Given how well Rizwan has done, Sarfaraz hasn’t been able to regain his spot in the side and has therefore been limited to just a handful of games over the past two years.

“He has been putting in immense effort in the nets but some of his performances are still impacted by it,” Omar told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz will play no part in the upcoming limited overs series against Australia as he wasn’t selected in the ODI or T20 squad.

Pakistan and Australia will play three ODIs and a lone T20 International, with the series starting on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir