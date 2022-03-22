Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood said it is frustrating when people call him a red-ball specialist as he has proven that can thrive in white-ball cricket too.

Masood made that clear in PSL 7, where he was the third-highest run-scorer and played an instrumental role in helping the Multan Sultans reach the final.

He ended up scoring 478 runs in 12 matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 39.83 and a strike-rate of 138.15.

Despite this, many still feel he is more suited to the longer format of the game.

“It is challenging when people underestimate you or term you as a red-ball cricketer but I know I can deliver in all three formats equally,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

While his efforts in the PSL didn’t result in him getting included in Pakistan’s ODI or T20 team for the series against Australia, the 32-year-old has not given up hope of representing his country in all three formats.

Pakistan and Australia will play three ODIs and a lone T20 International, with the series starting on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

