Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has made it clear that he doesn’t have a preference on which format he prefers playing, and insisted that his ultimate goal is to represent his country in all three formats.

Many people have been talking about Masood lately, especially after he showed how good he can be in limited overs cricket.

He was outstanding for the Multan Sultans in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer with 478 runs in 12 matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 39.83 and a strike-rate of 138.15.

“I don’t have a preference and I like playing all three formats equally and I want to adjust accordingly to different formats,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Despite his strong performances in the PSL, it wasn’t enough to earn a call-up to the ODI or T20 squads for the upcoming series against Australia.

Pakistan and Australia will play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International, with the series beginning on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

