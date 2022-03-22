Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar admitted that he feels bad for former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as he has been “going through turmoil for the last two years”.

Sarfaraz used to be undroppable when leading the national team. However, when he was removed as captain, he also lost his place in the side as Mohammad Rizwan surpassed him as the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

Since Rizwan has excelled in the position, Sarfaraz often finds himself on the bench and has only featured in a handful of international matches.

Nadeem admitted it is tough to see Sarfaraz going through this, especially considering how much experience he has.

“Sarfaraz is going through turmoil for the last two years,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz hasn’t been picked for the upcoming limited overs series against Australia, which will comprise of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The series will begin on March 29 in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

