Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said it’s a real shame how Sarfaraz Ahmed was “unceremoniously removed” as Pakistan captain.

He pointed out that it was particularly shocking to see Sarfaraz stripped of the T20 captaincy, especially considering how well the team was doing in the format under his leadership.

Since being removed as skipper, Sarfaraz has fallen down the pecking order as Mohammad Rizwan has replaced him as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

As a result, he has only featured in a few games over the past couple of years.

“He was unceremoniously removed as captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team, especially in the T20 format,” Omar told Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz hasn’t been selected in either the ODI or T20 team for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, which begins on March 29.

