Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop is amazed at the pace Pakistan seamer Zeeshan Zameer is able to generate.

Zameer only represented Islamabad United in two matches during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Despite finishing with just one wicket to his name, it will be one he treasures forever as he dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Given the fact that Zameer just bowled 2.3 overs, or 15 balls, he made a lasting impact on Bishop as he immediately took notice of the 19-year-old’s bowling speed.

Wow. Young Zeeshan Zameer has some serious wheels man. To get Babar with that is special. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) February 14, 2022

“Wow. Young Zeeshan Zameer has some serious wheels man. To get Babar with that is special,” he said on Twitter.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in the ongoing Test series against Australia and will then lead the team in the limited overs series that follows.

The three ODIs and lone T20 International will be played in Lahore.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

