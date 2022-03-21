Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said Pakistan top order batsman Fakhar Zaman has “started playing mature cricket”.

He is also impressed with the way Zaman has been pacing his innings as of late.

This comes after Zaman was one of the standout players in the Pakistan Super League, where he finished as the top run-scorer with 588 runs in 13 matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

Thanks to his efforts with the bat, the Qalandars won the PSL for the first time.

“He has started playing mature cricket and has the ability to progressively pace his innings,” Rashid, who also played for the Qalandars, told Cricket Pakistan.

Having dominated in PSL 7, Zaman will be aiming to post some big scores in the limited overs series against Australia as he has been included in both the ODI and T20 squads.

The series will consist of three ODIs and a lone T20 International, and will begin on March 29.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan's T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

