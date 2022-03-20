Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman really is in good form and has been getting the job done at the top of the order.
He played with Zaman for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with both of them being important elements in helping the team win its first-ever title.
Zaman was the highest run-scorer with 588 runs in 13 matches, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.
He will now be looking to maintain his momentum in Pakistan’s limited overs series against Australia, which will consist of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The white-ball series will begin on March 29.
“He is in superb form,” Rashid told Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
