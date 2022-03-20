It’s good to compete, Sarfaraz Ahmed on his rival in the Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he enjoys competing with fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Sarfaraz used to be Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman when he captained the national team.

However, once he was removed as skipper, Rizwan overtook him as the No. 1 choice for that position.

Since then, Rizwan has excelled and has cemented his position in the team in all three formats.

“I don’t think there is a tie between us; I think it’s a competition, and it’s good to compete,” Sarfaraz said on ARY News’ show Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.

“I think that is the beauty of the competition, if your competitor does well then it also motivates you to do even better. It’s a healthy competition for me and I am enjoying it.”

Rizwan is currently playing in the ongoing series against Australia.

As for Sarfaraz, he was not picked for the upcoming limited overs series, which will begin on March 29.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

