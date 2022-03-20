Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir believes opening batsman Shan Masood is the most improved player in T20 cricket.

This comes after Masood was in fantastic form while representing the Multan Sultans in the recently concluded edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Masood was the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 478 runs in 12 matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 39.83 and a strike-rate of 138.15.

“Shan Masood, most improved player in T20 cricket. Keep shining shaanu,” Amir said on Twitter.

It remains to be seen if Masood’s performances in the PSL will result in him getting selected for the upcoming limited overs series against Australia, which gets underway on March 29.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

