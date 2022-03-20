Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said it is an absolute joy to watch Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman bat.

Zaman played alongside Rashid for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and played an instrumental role in helping the team win their first-ever title.

He finished as the highest run-scorer with 588 runs in 13 matches, which included a century and seven fifties, at an average of 45.23 and a strike-rate of 152.72.

“Watching Fakhar Zaman is quite enjoyable,” Rashid told Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman will now be gearing up for the limited overs series against Australia as he was picked in both the ODI and T20 squads.

The series will begin on March 29.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

