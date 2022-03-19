Bowling brilliantly, Shadab Khan on Pakistan bowler with express pace

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said young speedster Mohammad Hasnain was bowling brilliantly prior to his action being deemed illegal.
He added that the opposition batsmen had a tough time when facing him due to his express pace.
Hasnain was in fabulous form while representing the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL), but while playing in the tournament, he was reported for a suspect action.
He played three games for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before the results of his bowling test confirmed that his bowling action was illegal.
“Our fast bowlers have always performed all over the world. Hasnain bowled brilliantly in [the] Big Bash this time. And of course, the batsmen had a hard time playing it with the pace he bowled there,” Shadab was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
Hasnain will have to undergo another bowling test and have his action cleared before he is allowed to bowl in international matches. This means he is likely to miss the upcoming limited overs series against Australia, which begins on March 29.
