Must have a plan when facing him, Babar Azam on fiery Pakistan bowler who bowls over 150 kph

Babar Azam said you must have a plan when facing Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf

Babar Azam: “You have to make plans against him”

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said is important to have a plan when facing pace bowler Haris Rauf.

Rauf is extremely lethal due to his accuracy and ability to bowl over 150 kph.

Given how good he has become in such a short period of time, Azam said it would be foolish to underestimate the 28-year-old.

“You have to make plans against him,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Rauf was in Pakistan’s squad for the first Test against Australia, but missed the match after testing positive for COVID-19.

He will be hoping to make his Test debut in the third Test and has been picked for the limited overs series that follows.

