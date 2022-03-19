Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said is important to have a plan when facing pace bowler Haris Rauf.

Rauf is extremely lethal due to his accuracy and ability to bowl over 150 kph.

Given how good he has become in such a short period of time, Azam said it would be foolish to underestimate the 28-year-old.

“You have to make plans against him,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Rauf was in Pakistan’s squad for the first Test against Australia, but missed the match after testing positive for COVID-19.

He will be hoping to make his Test debut in the third Test and has been picked for the limited overs series that follows.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Evolved into a good bowler, Babar Azam on Pakistan seamer who has risen to the top in quick time

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38821 ( 12.52 % ) Babar Azam 229035 ( 73.88 % ) Steve Smith 6050 ( 1.95 % ) Ben Stokes 7525 ( 2.43 % ) Kane Williamson 12940 ( 4.17 % ) Joe Root 1033 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1981 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 648 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7931 ( 2.56 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 123 ( 0.04 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1006 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 393 ( 0.13 % ) Kagiso Rabada 634 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1870 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...