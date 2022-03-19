Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said is important to have a plan when facing pace bowler Haris Rauf.
Rauf is extremely lethal due to his accuracy and ability to bowl over 150 kph.
Given how good he has become in such a short period of time, Azam said it would be foolish to underestimate the 28-year-old.
“You have to make plans against him,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
Rauf was in Pakistan’s squad for the first Test against Australia, but missed the match after testing positive for COVID-19.
He will be hoping to make his Test debut in the third Test and has been picked for the limited overs series that follows.
