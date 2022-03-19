Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that seamer Haris Rauf has evolved into a really good bowler.

Rauf was almost unknown a few years ago, but a number of strong performances in the Big Bash League (BBL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) allowed him to enjoy a meteoric rise to the top.

Many people now know Rauf for his speed as he is capable of bowling over 150 kph.

Rauf was part of the Pakistan team for the first Test against Australia, but was ruled out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Haris Rauf is also a good bowler,” Azam was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Rauf will be aiming to make his Test debut in the last Test and play an instrumental role with the ball in the forthcoming white-ball series, which will consist of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

