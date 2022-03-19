Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam picked left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir as his game-changing bowler.

Amir was once considered a prodigy and lived up to the hype as he took plenty of wickets by making the ball swing.

However, his career was stopped in its tracks when he was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

He eventually returned to the Pakistan team, but retired from international cricket in December 2020.

He has featured in domestic tournaments and overseas T20 leagues since then, but missed the recent edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was supposed to represent the Karachi Kings, with an injury.

Azam captains the Kings and having played with Amir, he knows how good the 29-year-old can be.

“Amir is my game-changing bowler,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in the Test series against Australia, which still stands at 0-0 heading into the third Test.

Once the Test series concludes, the two sides will play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Must have a plan when facing him, Babar Azam on fiery Pakistan bowler who bowls over 150 kph

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38821 ( 12.52 % ) Babar Azam 229035 ( 73.88 % ) Steve Smith 6050 ( 1.95 % ) Ben Stokes 7525 ( 2.43 % ) Kane Williamson 12940 ( 4.17 % ) Joe Root 1033 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1981 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 648 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7931 ( 2.56 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 123 ( 0.04 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1006 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 393 ( 0.13 % ) Kagiso Rabada 634 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1870 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...