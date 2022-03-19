Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi always gives batsmen a tough time when bowling to them.
Afridi has established himself as one of the top bowlers in the game and won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award for his consistent performances in 2021.
Recently, the 21-year-old took two wickets in the first Test against Australia in Rawalpindi, which ended as a draw.
He followed that up with two more wickets in the second Test, which also finished as a draw.
“Shaheen always gives [a] tough time,” Azam was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
He will be aiming to take more wickets in the third Test and in the limited overs series that follows.
