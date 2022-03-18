Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has made it clear that opening batsman Sharjeel Khan won’t be picked in the national team until his fitness improves.
Sharjeel has been heavily criticised in the past for being overweight, but has worked hard to become fitter.
In PSL 7, he accumulated 231 runs in 10 games for the Karachi Kings, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 23.10 and a strike-rate of 130.50.
“He needs to improve his fitness to return into international cricket,” Azam was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
Azam is playing in the ongoing three-Test series against Australia, which is currently tied at 0-0.
Once the Test series conclude, the two sides will play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
Sharjeel was not picked in both the ODI and T20 squads.
