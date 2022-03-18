Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said there is no doubt that powerful opener Sharjeel Khan is a game-changer.

Sharjeel played alongside Azam for the Karachi Kings in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, he failed to have the kind of impact he would have liked as he scored 231 runs in 10 games, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 23.10 and a strike-rate of 130.50.

Despite this, Azam knows how dangerous Sharjeel can be.

“Sharjeel Khan is a game-changer,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

The 27-year-old is currently leading Pakistan in the ongoing Test series against Australia, but Sharjeel was not picked for the limited overs portion of the series, which begins on March 29 in Rawalpindi.

