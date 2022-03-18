Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz said he is still “obsessed” about representing his country.
He feels he still has a chance of playing international cricket again and thinks he could play at the highest level for another two to three years.
In the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), he captained the Peshawar Zalmi and took nine wickets in 10 matches at an average of 38.77 and an economy rate of 8.94.
Currently, he is playing for Central Punjab in the Pakistan Cup and has claimed 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.81.
“I am obsessed with playing for Pakistan and I think I can play for another two to three years,” the 36-year-old, who last played for Pakistan in December 2020, was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
The Pakistan team is currently playing their first home series against Australia in 24 years.
The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Want him to captain for 10-15 years, Shaheen Shah Afridi on Pakistan player who is a really good leader