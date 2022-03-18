Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said it is always fun to bat with big-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan since he can do a lot of damage by himself.
Sharjeel is known for his power-hitting and ability to score quick runs at the top of the order.
In the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), he amassed 231 runs in 10 games for the Karachi Kings, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 23.10 and a strike-rate of 130.50.
“I always enjoy batting with him,” Azam, who captains the Kings, was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
Azam is now leading Pakistan in their ongoing three-Test series against Australia.
Sharjeel, meanwhile, was not selected for the white-ball series, which will consist of three ODIs and a lone T20 International.
