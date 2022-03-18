Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said he wants Babar Azam to captain the team for 10-15 years.

The 21-year-old explained that since Pakistan have been doing well under Azam’s leadership, he wants the 27-year-old to be in charge for a long time.

Despite having just captained the Lahore Qalandars to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title, Afridi made it clear that he has no intentions of replacing Azam as captain of the national team.

“I don’t have any plans for now as Babar is leading the side so well. Under his captaincy, the team gelled strongly and performed. I wish he continues as captain for at least 10-15 years,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

“In the future, if any opportunity comes to me, I would love to do it for my country. But, for now, I want Babar to continue for long.”

Azam and Afridi are currently involved in the series against Australia.

The first and second Tests finished as a draw, but Pakistan will be aiming to win the series 1-0 in the third Test in Lahore, which begins on March 21.

