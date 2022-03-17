So many good bowlers, Shaun Tait names five Pakistan seamers he is really impressed with

Shaun Tait said Pakistan has so many good bowlers and picked Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait said he has been really impressed with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

Tait said all of them “are good bowlers”, but pointed out that the country has many more talented seamers full of promise and potential.

Having been appointed to the role for a year, Tait is excited to work with the fast bowlers in the Pakistan team and help them develop their game in order to get even better.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas are good bowlers and these are just a few names. I am very excited to work with these players,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The national team is currently taking on Australia, who are touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

