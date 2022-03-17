Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was fit and bowling fast in the past.

Amir was supposed to represent the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, but missed the entire tournament.

He was initially suffering from a side strain before suffering back pain while bowling in the nets. As a result, he played no part in the Kings’ disastrous season, which ended with them losing 9 out of their 10 games.

“Karachi were on the winning track couple of years ago. Amir was fit and was bowling fast,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Despite missing the PSL, Amir has shown no intention of coming out of retirement to play for Pakistan again.

The national team is currently hosting Australia on home soil for the first time in 24 years.

