Iconic West Indies big-hitter Sir Viv Richards said he doesn’t care if Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan is “heavily built”.

Azam has been heavily criticised for being too fat in the past, but has worked hard to lose weight and become fitter.

Richards pointed out that as long as the 23-year-old gets the job done, he is not overly concerned about his body shape.

“Sometimes you got to be who you are, you know some times your body shape doesn’t quite match what people would like to see take place,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“You look at Stirling, you look at maybe Rahkeem Cornwall, there’s a lot of guys you know who are heavily built but at the end of the day, if they can get the job done that to me is the most important.”

Azam had a decent PSL season as he made 296 runs in 12 matches for Islamabad United, which included two half-centuries and 19 sixes, at an average of 29.60 and a strike-rate of 141.62.

He will now be hoping to be picked for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, which will begin on March 29 in Rawalpindi.

