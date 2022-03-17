Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said top order batsmen Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan had been performing well in previous editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In PSL 7, Azam captained the Karachi Kings and had another solid campaign as he scored 343 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 38.11 and a strike-rate of 118.68.

Sharjeel, on the other hand, failed to have the impact he would have liked as he amassed 231 runs in 10 games, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 23.10 and a strike-rate of 130.50.

The Kings had a season to forget as they only managed to win 1 out of their 10 matches.

“Babar and Sharjeel were performing… but every player faces decline and the same happened with Karachi. Also they didn’t pay attention to local players,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in their ongoing Test series against Australia.

Sharjeel, meanwhile, will be aiming to be selected for the limited overs portion of the series, which begins on March 29 in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Was fit and bowling fast, Rashid Latif on Pakistan bowler who some people now have doubts about

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38765 ( 12.58 % ) Babar Azam 227509 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6038 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7517 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12924 ( 4.19 % ) Joe Root 1027 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1975 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 645 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7928 ( 2.57 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 75 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 997 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 250 ( 0.08 % ) Kagiso Rabada 634 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1868 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...