Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Quetta Gladiators bowling coach Umar Gul said Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain is a “key player” for the franchise.

Hasnain only featured in three matches for the Gladiators in PSL 7 before being ruled out as his bowling action was found to be illegal.

The 21-year-old was reported for a suspect action while representing the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Hasnain will not be permitted to bowl in international matches until he rectifies his bowling action and has it cleared by undergoing another test.

“Hasnain was a key player for us,” Umar was quoted as saying by Cricwick. “I hope he corrects his action and comes back soon.”

It is likely that Hasnain will miss the ongoing series between Pakistan and Australia due to the issues regarding his bowling action.

