Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan is “a force to be reckoned with”.

Azam has established himself as one of the young talents to keep an eye on as he has the ability to hit big.

The 23-year-old is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan.

He was in solid form in PSL 7 as he scored 296 runs in 12 matches for Islamabad United, which included two half-centuries and 19 sixes, at an average of 29.60 and a strike-rate of 141.62.

“He looks to be a very experienced guy, and as long as he continues in that particular way, he’s got to be a force to be reckoned with,” Richards was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam has represented Pakistan in three T20 Internationals thus far, but it remains to be seen if he will add to his number of international matches during the upcoming limited overs series against Australia, which begins on March 29.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s a powerful boy, Viv Richards on 23-year-old Pakistan batsman who hits big and far

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 1527 ( 27.69 % ) No 3988 ( 72.31 % )

Like this: Like Loading...