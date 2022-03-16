Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Sir Viv Richards has applauded Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed for always wearing his heart on his sleeve.
The flamboyant West Indian batsman said he really likes that about Sarfaraz since it was the way he used to play.
Many people have talked about Sarfaraz being overly emotional in the past, but Richards brushed it aside as he sees it as pure passion.
“He’s an individual of my own heart because I like to wear my heart on my sleeve,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Pakistan are currently in action against Australia, but Sarfaraz has featured in any matches yet.
