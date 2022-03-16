Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed can “accomplish anything that he wants”.

The powerful big-hitter has backed Sarfaraz to be “successful” in the future since he has plenty of passion.

“I spoke to him earlier… to encourage and to let him know that he’s still a man who can accomplish anything that he wants to accomplish because he is an individual that brings a lot of passion and all the stuff that it needs to for you to be successful,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

In the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), Sarfaraz captained the Quetta Gladiators and amassed 152 runs in 10 matches, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.

He last played for Pakistan in November 2021, but could potentially feature in the ongoing series against Australia, who are touring the country for the first time in 24 years.

