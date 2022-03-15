Love his spirit, Viv Richards on high-energy Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

West Indies icon Sir Viv Richards said he loves the spirit and energy Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed brings in every match.

Sarfaraz recently captain the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 152 runs in 10 matches, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.

“I’ve always liked his spirit, the spirit that he brings, the energy that he brings,” Richards was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently hosting Australia on home soil for the first time in 24 years, but it remains to be seen if Sarfaraz will feature in any of the matches.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Enjoy watching him play, Viv Richards on Pakistan player who knows how to battle

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38763 ( 12.58 % ) Babar Azam 227479 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6038 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7517 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12923 ( 4.19 % ) Joe Root 1027 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1975 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 644 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7928 ( 2.57 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 75 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 997 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 243 ( 0.08 % ) Kagiso Rabada 632 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1868 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38763 ( 12.58 % ) Babar Azam 227479 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6038 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7517 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12923 ( 4.19 % ) Joe Root 1027 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1975 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 644 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7928 ( 2.57 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 75 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 997 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 243 ( 0.08 % ) Kagiso Rabada 632 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1868 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...