Love his spirit, Viv Richards on high-energy Pakistan player

Sir Viv Richards: “I’ve always liked his spirit, the spirit that he brings, the energy that he brings”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
West Indies icon Sir Viv Richards said he loves the spirit and energy Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed brings in every match.
Sarfaraz recently captain the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 152 runs in 10 matches, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 115.15.
“I’ve always liked his spirit, the spirit that he brings, the energy that he brings,” Richards was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Pakistan are currently hosting Australia on home soil for the first time in 24 years, but it remains to be seen if Sarfaraz will feature in any of the matches.