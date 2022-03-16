Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic West Indies six-hitter Sir Viv Richards said he wants Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed to be the man he knows he can be.

Sarfaraz is no longer the national team’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman as Mohammad Rizwan has been excelling in that role.

As a result, the 34-year-old has only played a handful of games for Pakistan lately, with his last one coming in November last year.

Richards noted that if Sarfaraz is able to rekindle his form, he can force his way back into the national team.

“I’m just hoping that he finds his form and all the stuff that would have made Sarfaraz the man that I know Sarfaraz can be,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently playing Australia, but it is unclear if Sarfaraz will be picked in the playing XI for any of the games.

