Sir Viv Richards, who was known for his raw power, admitted to being impressed by the strength Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan possesses.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan and has been earmarked as a future talent.

He has represented Pakistan in three T20 Internationals thus far, but only scored six runs at an average of six.

In the recent edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he accumulated 296 runs in 12 matches for Islamabad United, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 29.60 and a strike-rate of 141.62.

“He’s got a lot of power,” Richards was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

With Pakistan currently playing Australia, it remains to be seen if Azam will be picked for the limited overs series, which starts on March 29 in Rawalpindi.

