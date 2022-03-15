Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “up there with the very best”.

Azam has been one of the most consistent run-scorers in all three formats and therefore, many people see him as one of the top batsmen in the world today.

In the first Test against Australia in Rawalpindi, he scored 36 runs as he only batted once.

“Babar is up there with the very best. He is the best guy who plays conventional shots and shots that you will see normally in Test match cricket, ODI cricket, and things like that,” Richards was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

With the first Test ending as a draw, Azam will be looking to not only make a big score but lead his side to victory in the second Test.

