Ex-Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said Shadab Khan is capable of scoring more runs in limited overs cricket.
Explaining why, he noted that Shadab a good selection of “attacking shots” in his arsenal.
The 23-year-old put his batting skills on display in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained Islamabad United.
Shadab amassed 268 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike-rate of 162.42.
He was also the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets at an average of 10.89 and an economy rate of 6.46.
“In shorter formats with the kind of attacking shots he has, I think he can score more runs,” Misbah told Cricwick.
Shadab is now set to play in the white-ball series against Australia, which will start on March 29.
