Sir Viv Richards: “He tends to be like a Muhammad Ali, in my opinion, when he boxes, he jabs and he hurts you”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic West Indies big-hitter Sir Viv Richards said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is like legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.
Richards noted that Azam “jabs” and “hurts you” since he is so consistent and has the ability to score big runs.
“What I love about Babar is that you don’t have quite seen what he’s doing to you, he doesn’t knock you out,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
“He tends to be like a Muhammad Ali, in my opinion, when he boxes, he jabs and he hurts you and at the end of the day, you know that you were in a match.”
Azam recently scored 36 runs in the first Test against Australia in Rawalpindi, which ended as a draw.
The second Test began on Saturday in Karachi.
