Sir Viv Richards: “He is an individual that just has too much time to play, and it’s a joy”
West Indies great Sir Viv Richards said Pakistan captain Babar Azam makes it look so easy when he is batting.
He noted that Azam “just has too much time to play” all his shots.
Many cricketers believe that the 27-year-old has the best cover drive in world cricket right now.
“He is an individual that just has too much time to play, and it’s a joy,” Richards was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
In the first Test against Australia in Rawalpindi, Azam scored 36 runs as he only batted once.
With the match ending as a draw, Pakistan will be aiming to go 1-0 up in the three-Test series by winning the second Test in Karachi.
