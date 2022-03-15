Image courtesy of: Zimbio

West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards said he enjoys watching Pakistan captain Babar Azam play since he is not afraid of battling against anyone.

Azam has cemented his reputation as one of the best batsmen in the world as he has scored runs against all opposition and in different types of conditions.

“As an individual who enjoys the battle, it’s nice to see him play,” Richards was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam only batted once in the first Test against Australia, scoring 36 runs as the match finished as a draw.

The second Test began on March 12 in Karachi.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38763 ( 12.58 % ) Babar Azam 227479 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6038 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7517 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12923 ( 4.19 % ) Joe Root 1027 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1975 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 644 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7928 ( 2.57 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 75 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 997 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 243 ( 0.08 % ) Kagiso Rabada 632 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1868 ( 0.61 % )

