Sir Viv Richards: “As an individual who enjoys the battle, it’s nice to see him play”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards said he enjoys watching Pakistan captain Babar Azam play since he is not afraid of battling against anyone.
Azam has cemented his reputation as one of the best batsmen in the world as he has scored runs against all opposition and in different types of conditions.
“As an individual who enjoys the battle, it’s nice to see him play,” Richards was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Azam only batted once in the first Test against Australia, scoring 36 runs as the match finished as a draw.
The second Test began on March 12 in Karachi.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Makes it look so easy, Viv Richards on Pakistan player with all the time in the world to play his shots
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related