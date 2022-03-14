Misbah-ul-Haq on Shadab Khan: “When I was the coach at Islamabad, I told him that you’ll play at No 3. And it was the first season when he scored 200-250 runs”
Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said he told Shadab Khan to bat at number three when he was head coach of Islamabad United.
Shadab is used to playing in the middle order, but Misbah promoted him up since he knows that the 23-year-old is a capable batsman.
In the recent edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Shadab scored 268 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike-rate of 162.42.
He also picked up 19 wickets at an average of 10.89 and an economy rate of 6.46.
“When I was the coach at Islamabad, I told him that you’ll play at No 3. And it was the first season when he scored 200-250 runs,” Misbah told Cricwick.
Shadab is now set to feature in the limited overs series against Australia, which kicks off on March 29.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Knew he had to work on his batting, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan player he sees so much potential in
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related