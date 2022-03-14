Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said he told Shadab Khan to bat at number three when he was head coach of Islamabad United.

Shadab is used to playing in the middle order, but Misbah promoted him up since he knows that the 23-year-old is a capable batsman.

In the recent edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Shadab scored 268 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike-rate of 162.42.

He also picked up 19 wickets at an average of 10.89 and an economy rate of 6.46.

“When I was the coach at Islamabad, I told him that you’ll play at No 3. And it was the first season when he scored 200-250 runs,” Misbah told Cricwick.

Shadab is now set to feature in the limited overs series against Australia, which kicks off on March 29.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38762 ( 12.58 % ) Babar Azam 227468 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6037 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7517 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12923 ( 4.19 % ) Joe Root 1027 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1975 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7928 ( 2.57 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 74 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 997 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 242 ( 0.08 % ) Kagiso Rabada 632 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1868 ( 0.61 % ) Back

