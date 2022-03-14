Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said he knew he had to work on Shadab Khan’s batting the moment he became head coach of the national team.

The ex-captain sees so much potential in Shadab and wanted to help him develop his game.

Shadab was in magnificent form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he led by example with the bat and ball while captaining Islamabad United.

He accumulated 268 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike-rate of 162.42.

He also took 19 wickets at an average of 10.89 and an economy rate of 6.46.

“So the moment I became the coach in Australia I, alongside Shahid Aslam, sat down with him and worked a lot on his batting,” Misbah told Cricwick.

Shadab is now likely to be part of Pakistan’s limited overs squad for the white-ball series against Australia, which begins on March 29.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s got everything, Misbah-ul-Haq labels Pakistan youngster the complete package

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38762 ( 12.58 % ) Babar Azam 227468 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6037 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7517 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12923 ( 4.19 % ) Joe Root 1027 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1975 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7928 ( 2.57 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 74 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 997 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 242 ( 0.08 % ) Kagiso Rabada 632 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1868 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38762 ( 12.58 % ) Babar Azam 227468 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6037 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7517 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12923 ( 4.19 % ) Joe Root 1027 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1975 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7928 ( 2.57 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 74 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 997 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 242 ( 0.08 % ) Kagiso Rabada 632 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1868 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...