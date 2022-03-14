Misbah-ul-Haq: “If you look at his technique, he is excellent against fast bowling especially off the back foot”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq said Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan plays brilliantly against fast bowling.
He noted that Shadab is especially good off the back foot.
In PSL 7, Shadab captained Islamabad United and made 268 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike-rate of 162.42.
He was also the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets at an average of 10.89 and an economy rate of 6.46.
“If you look at his technique, he is excellent against fast bowling especially off the back foot,” Misbah told Cricwick.
Shadab is now likely to play in the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, which will consist of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.
The limited overs series will begin on March 29.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Told him go bat at No. 3, Misbah-ul-Haq backed Pakistan player to shine higher up the order
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related