Ex-Pakistan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said Shadab Khan is “a complete package” since he can do everything.

Shadab put his all-round skills on show in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained Islamabad United.

In the nine matches he played, he amassed 268 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike-rate of 162.42.

He was also the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets at an average of 10.89 and an economy rate of 6.46.

“He was a complete package,” Misbah told Cricwick.

Shadab is now set to play in the forthcoming limited overs series against Australia, which will be played entirely in Rawalpindi and get underway on March 29.

