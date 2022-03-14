Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said Shadab Khan needs to work on improving his defence in the longer format.

He pointed out that the 23-year-old has a wide array of attacking shots, but needs to balance it by having a solid selection of defensive strokes.

“In red-ball cricket, he needs to work on his defence,” the ex-Pakistan head coach told Cricwick.

Shadab will now have his sights set on the upcoming limited overs series against Australia, which will comprise of three ODIs and a lone T20 International.

The series will get underway on March 29.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38762 ( 12.58 % ) Babar Azam 227468 ( 73.83 % ) Steve Smith 6037 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7517 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12923 ( 4.19 % ) Joe Root 1027 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1975 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7928 ( 2.57 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 74 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 997 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 242 ( 0.08 % ) Kagiso Rabada 632 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1868 ( 0.61 % ) Back

