Misbah-ul-Haq: “In red-ball cricket, he needs to work on his defence”
Former Pakistan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said Shadab Khan needs to work on improving his defence in the longer format.
He pointed out that the 23-year-old has a wide array of attacking shots, but needs to balance it by having a solid selection of defensive strokes.
“In red-ball cricket, he needs to work on his defence,” the ex-Pakistan head coach told Cricwick.
Shadab will now have his sights set on the upcoming limited overs series against Australia, which will comprise of three ODIs and a lone T20 International.
The series will get underway on March 29.
