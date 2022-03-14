His defence lets him down, Misbah on Pakistan batsman who needs to fix this

Posted on by
Misbah-ul-Haq said Shadab Khan's defence lets him down

Misbah-ul-Haq: “In red-ball cricket, he needs to work on his defence”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said Shadab Khan needs to work on improving his defence in the longer format.

He pointed out that the 23-year-old has a wide array of attacking shots, but needs to balance it by having a solid selection of defensive strokes.

“In red-ball cricket, he needs to work on his defence,” the ex-Pakistan head coach told Cricwick.

Shadab will now have his sights set on the upcoming limited overs series against Australia, which will comprise of three ODIs and a lone T20 International.

The series will get underway on March 29.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Absolutely brilliant against fast bowling, Misbah-ul-Haq likes the way a 23-year-old Pakistan batsman plays

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply