Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has recalled how he used to bowl without shoes when he was younger.

Naseem noted that due to the rocks in the area, he sometimes started bleeding.

He added that he used to play cricket without telling his family as his father hated the sport.

“I used to bowl without shoes, and sometimes started bleeding from the injuries caused by the rocks,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“There is a lot of talent in Dir but at the same time the city lacks the facilities for cricket. The intention is to set up an academy soon. There are many fast bowlers like me who await the opportunity.

“I used to go and play cricket without letting my family know. My father used to hate cricket. With me making my debut [in the] Pakistan team, my father has now understood the game of cricket.”

In the recent first Test against Australia, Naseem took one wicket.

He was not picked for the ongoing second Test in Karachi.

