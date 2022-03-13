Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan is a superb batsman.

His comments come after Shadab starred with both the bat and ball while captaining Islamabad United in PSL 7.

Shadab scored 268 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike-rate of 162.42.

He also claimed 19 wickets at an average of 10.89 and an economy rate of 6.46.

“He came in from Under-19 and I think his first match, he won the game against KPK. He scored 40 odd runs at a very crucial stage and from that point, I could see that his batting ability is superb,” Misbah told Cricwick.

Shadab is likely to feature in the upcoming limited overs series against Australia, which will consist of three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The white-ball series will be played in Rawalpindi and begin on March 29.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Used to bowl without shoes, Pakistan seamer recalls how he sometimes started bleeding

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38743 ( 12.59 % ) Babar Azam 227226 ( 73.84 % ) Steve Smith 6029 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7514 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12918 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1026 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1973 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7923 ( 2.57 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 60 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 994 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 192 ( 0.06 % ) Kagiso Rabada 631 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1867 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38743 ( 12.59 % ) Babar Azam 227226 ( 73.84 % ) Steve Smith 6029 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7514 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12918 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1026 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1973 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7923 ( 2.57 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 60 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 994 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 192 ( 0.06 % ) Kagiso Rabada 631 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1867 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...