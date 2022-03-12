Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq admitted that promising fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling speed is “quite good”.
Hasnain has shown flashes of brilliance in his career thus far, but he isn’t eligible to bowl in international matches right now after his bowling action was found to be illegal.
He was reported for a suspect action while playing for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he clocked speeds of up to 155 kph.
The 21-year-old played three games for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7 before it was revealed that his action was illegal.
He will now have to rectify it and undergo another bowling test, where his action must be deemed legal, before he will be permitted to bowl in international matches again.
This setback couldn’t have come at a worse time for Hasnain as he is likely to miss the ongoing series against Australia, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.
Despite the situation he finds himself in, Inzamam sees a lot of potential in the youngster, but noted that he has to work on his consistency when bowling.
Nonetheless, the legendary Pakistan batsman, as quoted by Cricwick, reiterated that Hasnain’s “speed is quite good”.
