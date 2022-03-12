Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is solid off the back foot and plays the cut and pull shot very well.
Rizwan has been enjoying a golden run of form over the past 12 months and has cemented his place in the Pakistan team across all three formats with his consistent performances.
He even won the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award for scoring 1,326 runs in 29 matches at an eye-popping average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89.
“Rizwan can use the pace up front, he is good on the back foot, and he pulls and cuts well,” Misbah told Cricwick.
Rizwan is currently in action for Pakistan in their ongoing three-Test series against Australia.
He made an unbeaten 29 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which ended as a draw.
The second Test will get underway on March 12 in Karachi.
