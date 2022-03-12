Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is solid off the back foot and plays the cut and pull shot very well.

Rizwan has been enjoying a golden run of form over the past 12 months and has cemented his place in the Pakistan team across all three formats with his consistent performances.

He even won the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award for scoring 1,326 runs in 29 matches at an eye-popping average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89.

“Rizwan can use the pace up front, he is good on the back foot, and he pulls and cuts well,” Misbah told Cricwick.

Rizwan is currently in action for Pakistan in their ongoing three-Test series against Australia.

He made an unbeaten 29 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which ended as a draw.

The second Test will get underway on March 12 in Karachi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Speed is quite good, Inzamam-ul-Haq on 155 kph Pakistan fast bowler who has shown flashes of brilliance

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38737 ( 12.59 % ) Babar Azam 227172 ( 73.84 % ) Steve Smith 6028 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7514 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12913 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1023 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1969 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7922 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 51 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 994 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 177 ( 0.06 % ) Kagiso Rabada 631 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1867 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38737 ( 12.59 % ) Babar Azam 227172 ( 73.84 % ) Steve Smith 6028 ( 1.96 % ) Ben Stokes 7514 ( 2.44 % ) Kane Williamson 12913 ( 4.2 % ) Joe Root 1023 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1969 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 643 ( 0.21 % ) Rohit Sharma 7922 ( 2.58 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 51 ( 0.02 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 994 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 177 ( 0.06 % ) Kagiso Rabada 631 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1867 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...